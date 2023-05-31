The Weeknd’s controversy-generating HBO series “The Idol” will soon be making its debut, and ahead of its arrival he’s promoting a big collab on the series’ soundtrack.

On Wednesday, the “Blinding Lights” singer took to Twitter to announce that the soundtrack for “The Idol” was available for for pre-order on June 2.

In addition, June 2 will also herald the arrival of a new single from the soundtrack, “Popular”, featuring Madonna and Playboi Carti.

“After a nervous breakdown derailed Jocelyn’s (Lily-Rose Depp) last tour, she’s determined to claim her rightful status as the greatest and sexiest pop star in America,” reads the synopsis for the series.

“Her passions are reignited by Tedros (Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye), a nightclub impresario with a sordid past,” the synopsis continues. “Will her romantic awakening take her to glorious new heights or the deepest and darkest depths of her soul?”

“The Idol” debuts on Sunday, June 4.