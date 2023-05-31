Sasha Calle is already being called the breakout star of “The Flash”, thanks to her performance as Kara Zor-El, a.k.a. /Supergirl.

In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, Calle reveals that she sought out “Man of Steel” star Henry Cavill to get his seal of approval.

“Yes, I met him,” Calle said of the British actor, who’s played Superman in four other movies: “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” (2016), “Justice League” (2017), “Zack Snyder’s Justice League” (2021), and “Black Adam” (2022).

“I met him actually after the movie was done, months later. I gave him a big hug. You know, it’s Henry Cavill, man! Our Man of Steel. He is kind and very proper, and it was a great experience,” she continued.

“I asked him, ‘Did I make you proud, cuz? Does Superman approve?’” Calle added.

“And he was like, ‘Absolutely. You did a phenomenal job.’ I think, to me, that meant the world, because it’s Henry Cavill, Man of Steel,” she gushed.

“The Flash” arrives in theatres on June 16.