Jason Oppenheim and Marie-Lou Nurk have ended their relationship, citing long distance as a challenge they couldn’t overcome.

The “Selling Sunset” star, 45, and model, 25, took to their Instagram Stories and shared the same photo and statement which read, “While we still love and care about each other very much, the distance between us has prove to be too great a challenge to overcome. We remain close friends and continue to talk often and support each other and we want the very best for one another. We thank everyone for their support throughout our relationship.”

When season 6 of the hit Netflix show dropped earlier this month, Oppenheim told his ex, Chrishell Stause, at an open house party that he was, in fact, in love with Nurk, whom Oppenheim started dating after his emotional split from Stause, which was documented in season 5. It’s unclear when exactly that open house party took place, but filming for season 6 started in Los Angeles around August 2022.

Oppenheim and Nurk, who is based in Paris, met sometime in 2022 while on vacation in Mykonos, Greece. Calling it a “total surprise,” Oppenheim told People that he was having dinner with friends when he “just had to say hi.” He said he was attracted to the fact that there was a sense of anonymity when it came to their first encounter.

“I liked that she hadn’t seen the show, so she didn’t really know who I was or about my relationship with Chrishell,” Oppenheim said.

In August 2022, Oppenheim and Nurk made their red carpet debut at the “Day Shift” premiere, and it was there where Oppenheim first teased she might have a role, albeit a small one, during season 6 of the hit Netflix show.

Nurk would appear in the third episode of season 6, when she shows up to the firm’s location on the Sunset Strip and meets the crew, including Stause.

That red carpet appearance came some seven months after Oppenheim’s emotional split from Stause. In December 2021, the pair shared that they ended their relationship — five months after making things Instagram official — when Oppenheim could not commit to having kids.

Oppenheim’s split from Nurk comes as a bit of a shock, considering it was just a few months ago when a source told ET that Oppenheim was considering marriage given he had “never felt more serious about anyone” at the time.

“He has never considered marriage in a real way before, and now he is. That conversation is still very down the line, but he’s happy with Marie-Lou,” the source said.

After they were spotted in Greece, ET spoke with Oppenehim at “The Gray Man” premiere and he played coy when asked about having a connection with Nurk.

“I mean, she’s great,” he said at the time. “She’s cool. I had a good time.”

