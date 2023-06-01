Clint Eastwood never quits.

On Wednesday, the iconic actor and director turned 93, and his friend Arnold Schwarzenegger honoured the “legend” in a post on Instagram.

“Happy birthday, Clint! You’ve inspired me, you’ve mentored me, and you’re a wonderful friend,” Schwarzenegger wrote, alongside a photo of the pair on skis in the mountains.

“At 93, you prove that heroes don’t retire – they reload. You’re a legend,” Schwarzenegger added.

And Eastwood really isn’t retiring yet. After directing and starring in the 2021 film “Cry Macho”, he already has his next movie lined up.

The film “Juror #2” is currently in pre-production, with Nicholas Hoult, Toni Collette, Zoey Deutch and Kiefer Sutherland set to star.

As for how much longer he’ll continue directing, Eastwood told The Los Angeles Times in 2021, “If something comes along where the story itself, the telling of it, is fun, I’m open to it. … The whole point of directing was something you can do as an older guy.”

Eastwood began his career in films and television in the 1950s, appearing in small roles, and often starring in westerns, becoming best known for his role in the series “Rawhide”.

His big break on the big screen came with his run of Italian-made westerns from director Sergio Leone, including “A Fistful of Dollars” and “The Good, The Bad, and the Ugly”.

From there, Eastwood became a big star, eventually getting behind the camera to direct the 1971 thriller “Play Misty for Me”.

His films have won numerous awards over the years, including two Best Picture wins for “Unforgiven” and “Million Dollar Baby”, both of which also won him the Best Director prize.

Along with film, Eastwood has also been involved in politics, much like former California Governor Schwarzenegger, including being elected mayor of the California town Carmel-by-the-Sea in 1986, serving for two years.