Despite mentioning living the single life a lot during “The Kardashians” season 3, it looks like Kim Kardashian might already have a new man on the scene.

In a preview clip for next week’s show, Kardashian could be seen talking to Kourtney Kardashian’s ex Scott Disick.

She told him, “My friends wanted me to meet someone,” as Disick insisted, “Let’s call this guy ‘Fred’… Does he meet the standards?” ET reported.

Disick could’ve been referring to the list Kardashian shared in a previous episode of the show.

The SKIMS founder insisted, “Oh, so meets the standards!”

Kardashian could later be seen texting and grinning during her confessional interview, as a producer asked whether she was messaging Fred.

“Yep,” Kardashian responded.

“Two years, my a**,” the producer said in the clip shared by the Daily Mail, despite it not being clear what she was talking about.

It’s highly likely Kardashian had commented on waiting a while before jumping into another relationship, given her ongoing drama with ex-husband Kanye West, and split from Pete Davidson after a nine month romance back in August.

Kardashian and West share kids North West, 9, Saint West, 7, Chicago West, 5, and Psalm West, 3, together.

Kardashian spoke about what she looks for in a man during the season 3 premiere of the famous family’s show last week.

“Number one, protect me,” she read aloud. “Number two, fight for me. Number three, good hygiene. I mean, that’s a given. I think I should even take that off.”

She continued, “Calm, no mom or dad issues, patient, supportive, genuinely happy for me, successful and good teeth.”

“Teeth are like one of my biggest turn ons,” Kardashian added in a confessional. “The straighter, the hornier I’ll get. Just kidding, but not kidding,” she said.

Other attributes Kardashian listed were, “Taller than me, someone that loves to work out, a motivated person, an independent person that’s not clingy and someone with good taste,” among other things.