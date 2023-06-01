Machine Gun Kelly can apparently get very territorial.

Appearing on “Tuna on Toast”, actor and All-American Rejects singer Tyson Ritter shared his experience having MGK, whose real name is Colson Baker, go “ballistic” on him over a suggestion for a scene with Megan Fox on the film “Johnny & Clyde”.

“We’re on set and I go over to Megan’s trailer because in the film, there was this scene that she basically teases me, putting my fingers in her mouth,” Ritter said. “So I walked over to her and wanted to discuss this moment where a monster rips out her f**king heart. That’s her death scene.”

He continued, “I go over there and I was like, ‘Hey, Megan, I wanted to talk to you about this moment where, when you die, because you’ve been teasing putting my fingers in your mouth, that when you’re dead, I put my fingers in your mouth,’ and it’s sort of like this resolution to my character getting his revenge.”

From the sounds of it, Kelly was not at all happy about Ritter suggesting the idea to Fox, his fiancée.

“Colson just goes from zero to awesome rage and awesome super angry,” Ritter said. “He was super bummed about me asking if I could put my fingers in Megan Fox’s mouth… He just went ballistic. It kind of went maniac mode.”

But Ritter seemingly took the exchange in stride, even using Kelly’s behaviour for inspiration on his next project.

“It’s funny, man, I just kind of held the space for it and I was like, ‘This is what I’ve been looking for with my character on ‘Prisoner’s Daughter’,” he recalled. “That was the greatest gift for my role in the other film.”