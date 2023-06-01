Channing Tatum got inspiration from his 10-year-old daughter Everly for his collection of children’s books.

The actor recently released his latest book, The One and Only Sparkella and the Big Lie, and told People how the storyline came about.

Tatum explained how when kids hit around 5 years old, “they really start to experiment with lying and really telling these untruths to see how they make them feel. They’re starting to use them as tools in a way.”

The “Magic Mike” star recalled the time Everly came clean to him after taking a little car from school.

Tatum — who shares Everly with his ex-wife Jenna Dewan — admitted he could tell “it was eating her up,” saying how she called her dad in at bedtime to make her confession.

He shared, “I was like, ‘Ev, what’s going on?’ She’s like, ‘You’re just going to be so mad at me. I just can’t tell you.’ And I’m like, ‘Evie, just tell me. I’m not going to be mad. I promise. We’ll handle whatever it is. It’s okay.'”

After she finally told him what had happened, Tatum said, “And it was a big relief. She definitely had to go and return it and apologize. But that was the worst of it

“I think it was a big lesson for her. It was that first one. That first big, big one that you feel like your world’s going to end.”

Tatum’s latest release follows Sparkella as she “borrows” another friend’s toy to try and befriend the cool new kid at school.

Tatum said of his storylines, “I usually always kind of connect it to something that I went through with Evie that I can understand at least the emotional journey of it.”

He pointed out that for his third book, “we really had to figure out which direction we wanted to go.

“And if you have kids, you know that they’re going through massive life learning lessons on a daily basis, at a rapid pace. So trying to pick one and solidify it is not the easiest of jobs.”

Tatum laughed of now being a best-selling author, “I would love to go to every single English teacher that I’ve ever had.

“I was the last person in however many years they’ve been a teacher that they would have ever thought would be.”