Kim Kardashian is exhausted.

On the latest episode of “The Kardashians”, the reality star gets candid about her feelings of exasperation around ex-husband Kanye West’s antics.

READ MORE: Kim Kardashian Breaks Down Crying Over Kanye West’s ‘Damaging’ Antics And The Impact On Their Kids

“I’m stuck with this for the rest of my life, and I’m just so overwhelmed,” she told her mom, Kris Jenner, explaining that it also “affects my kids.”

“That’s the tragic part of the whole story,” Jenner responded.

In a confessional, Kardashian continued, “I still feel the need to not talk about it and protect it from my kids and I always will feel that way, but God, if people knew … I just would never do that to my kids. It just is really crazy.”

She later added, “It’s the hardest feeling to watch someone you really loved and you have a family with just be so different than who you knew.”

Speaking with her mom again, Kardashian admitted that West might need to reach his lowest point before beginning to change.

“Sometimes I feel like if he were to hit rock bottom, that’s his journey that he needs to figure out on his own. I used to run around and call everyone behind his back, and be like, ‘It’s gonna be OK, it’s gonna be OK, don’t worry. Just give him another chance,'” she said. “I used to spend hours and hours and hours of my day to be the clean-up crew. I just don’t have that energy.”

READ MORE: Kim Kardashian Teases New Romance With ‘Fred’ Following Pete Davidson Split

Jenner added, “Well, that’s why you got divorced because you can’t do that to yourself. You never deserve to live like that.”

On last week’s episode, Kardashian also spoke about the “damaging” effect West’s behaviour was having on her kids.

“All of his shenanigans — I don’t even know what the f**k to call it — is gonna be far more damaging to the kids one day than my tape will ever be,” she said. “And I have to sit here and not say anything ever because I know one day my kids will appreciate that. And I know that is the best thing for them.”

Kardashian and West share four children.