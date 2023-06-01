“American Idol” contestant Oliver Steele has jumped to Katy Perry’s defence after she faced backlash over some of her comments on the show.

Amid reports suggesting Perry was considering leaving “Idol”, Steele took to Instagram to share some snaps with the singer, writing: “I’ve seen a lot of rumours going around the internet about Katy Perry possibly leaving ‘idol’ and I don’t necessarily know what’s true and what’s not. Here is what I know about @katyperry

“Katy is not a bully, nor does she shame people. I remember being nervous at my audition, nervous during Hollywood week, hell even nervous throughout various points in the competition. Katy has an incredible ability to not just tell what emotional state you’re in, but to be able to tell what’s holding you back,” he went on.

Steele — who made it to the top 8 of season 21 of the show — continued, “I love all the judges, but Katy always seemed to be able to look into my soul and tell exactly what was troubling me, or what it was I was struggling with. It’s one thing to teach someone to believe in their ability, which the judges are fabulous at.

“Katy reminded me to believe in who I am as an artist. She challenged me to push myself, to take on challenges that made me uncomfortable. I’m a better musician and artist after Katy Perry pushed me to believe in my potential, and to exceed my limitations.

“@katyperry I dunno if you’ll see this, but I hope you stay on American idol. You’re a guiding light, an incredible teacher. And you made me believe that I am my own hero. Thank you for everything. ❤️ #katyperry #idol #americanidol #oliversteele #music #singer #myownhero #hero #thankful #songwriter,” he concluded.

Perry hit headlines during the latest season of the show after being accused of “mom shaming” contestant Sara Beth Liebe.

Following the criticism, Perry ended up trying to convince the contestant to stay after she struggled with wanting to go home to be with her three young children. Liebe ended up leaving the show despite the “Teenage Dream” hitmaker’s efforts.

Perry also got booed for her critique of performer Nutsa.

“Nutsa, every time you take the stage, it’s like you glitter bomb the stage,” Perry told the singer while they were competing in the show’s Top 26 in Hawaii. “Listen, I think one thing I personally would like to see from you is not one piece of glitter the next time. I know that’s gonna be hard.”

