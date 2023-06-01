Ariana Madix and Raquel Leviss came face-to-face in the same room for the first time since that “Vanderpump Rules” cheating scandal was revealed during the season 10 reunion that aired on Wednesday.

Tom Sandoval and Leviss have been hitting headlines since their months-long affair was revealed in March.

Sandoval had been dating Madix for nine years when she found a NSFW video of her then-friend Leviss on his phone.

The explosive reunion — that was filmed not too long after the affair was revealed back in March — is airing in three parts, and marks the first time Sandoval and Leviss had been together with Madix to have their say.

Host Andy Cohen questioned, “Ariana, I know you have not seen Raquel since you found out about the affair. How are you feeling about this?” according to E! News.

She replied, “Not great,” as Cohen insisted, “Well, let’s bring her out.”

Fans will have to tune in to part three to see the former friends face off.

It freaks me out how Raquel has ZERO emotions seeing this entire thing unfold in front of her. No compassion or empathy? Like it’s legit scary how frigid and detached she seems 🫣 what do y’all think is the big reveal next week that even some of the cast doesn’t know? #PumpRules pic.twitter.com/sMh3j1FLFh — Daily Bravo 💌 (@dailybravomail) June 1, 2023

During Leviss’ one-on-one with Cohen, he commented on the fact Leviss appeared to be “blaming” Madix for the scandal.

“At the time, I think that was my mindset,” she responded, according to Page Six.

NOT ARIANA KIBOSHING RAQUEL SITTING NEXT TO SANDOVAL! 💀 I’m deadddd even Andy didn’t protest #PumpRules pic.twitter.com/nf6oklOSRC — Daily Bravo 💌 (@dailybravomail) June 1, 2023

Leviss said that Madix seemed “to be in denial” about Sandoval’s infidelity and claimed she never “pressed” or “confronted” the pair about it.

Leviss told Cohen how she felt “heard and seen” by Sandoval, adding she hadn’t had that feeling in a relationship “maybe ever.”

See more from the much-talked about reunion in the clip below.