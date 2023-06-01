Scott Disick is lucky to have a daughter like Penelope.

On the latest episode of “The Kardashians”, Scott reflected on his car accident months earlier, and how his 10-year-old daughter, who he shares with Kourtney Kardashian, came to his aid.

READ MORE: Scott Disick’s Single-Car Crash Caused By ‘Speed’, Flips His Lamborghini

The accident happened last August, when he was driving through a neighbourhood in Calabasas.

“I was going up to pick [up] Mase, we were going to a movie,” he told Kris Jenner. “I was just coming up and driving by myself, which I was like, ‘Thank God,’ I made a right and then the curbs in that neighbourhood are not like flat curbs, they’re kind of like little lips. So, the wheel kind of came into that little lip and it just grabbed it, made it like pull a little. And by the time it pulled…I smacked into a pillar.”

Recalling the car flipping over, He added, “It basically hit and did a somersault forward. Then hit, then landed.”

READ MORE: Kris Jenner Wishes ‘Amazing Son, Dad, Uncle, Friend’ Scott Disick A Happy 40th Birthday

When Jenner commented that he must have been “scared” going through all that, Scott said that he was thankful to have his daughter there for him afterward.

“Good thing I got P. She took care of me. She got all the blood off of me when she was there,” he said.

Penelope piped up, gesturing to her face while saying, “He had a lot of blood.”

“She came down with a wet rag,” Scott said, “She got my face all done. P was a big help.”

In a confessional, Jenner said, “Scott is a great dad. He’s so in love with those kids and you can just tell that the relationship that they had together is so delicious and that makes me really grateful because family is really what we value the most in my house.”