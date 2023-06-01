Robert De Niro is giving Al Pacino kudos.

Earlier this week, Pacino’s rep confirmed the news that the 83-year-old “The Godfather” star is expecting a new baby with 29-year-old girlfriend Noor Alfallah.

Speaking to People at the press junket for the upcoming Tribeca Film Festival, De Niro reacted to his longtime friend’s big news.

“What a guy,” the actor said. “Go Al, God bless him.”

Pacino already shares 33-year-old daughter Julie Marie with ex-girlfriend Jan Tarrant, and 22-year-old twins Anton and Olivia with ex Beverly D’Angelo.

Earlier this month, De Niro revealed that he had recently welcomed a new baby himself, with girlfriend Tiffany Chen. The child is De Niro’s seventh.

He revealed the news in an interview with ET Canada, correcting Brittnee Blair when she asked about his six children.

“Seven, actually,” he said. “I just had a baby.”

De Niro said of having to sometimes be a stern parent, “I mean, there’s no way around it with kids. I don’t like to have to lay down the law and stuff like that. But, [sometimes] you just have no choice. And any parent, I think, would say the same thing. You always want to do the right thing by the children and give them the benefit of the doubt but sometimes you can’t.”