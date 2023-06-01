“You move on because you’ve outgrown who you used to be.”

On Thursday, a brand new trailer dropped for “And Just Like That…” season 2, coming just a day after news broke that Kim Cattrall will be making an appearance this season.

In the trailer, Carrie Bradshaw is still dealing with her grief in the aftermath of Mr. Big’s death in season 1, finding support from Miranda and Charlotte.

But as she says, “Life’s too short not to try something new.”

Meanwhile, Miranda is confronting new issues in her relationship with Che Diaz and Charlotte is making a decision about a new job opportunity.

While Cattrall doesn’t appear in the trailer, John Corbett’s Aidan Shaw does make his big return into Carrie’s life right at the end.

On Wednesday, streaming service Max tweeted out confirmation of a New York Post report that Cattrall had secretly filmed a cameo appearance in the new season, which has been described as a “cliffhanger,” and was apparently not filmed with her co-stars.

The series stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis, Sara Ramirez, Sarita Chaudhury and more.

“And Just Like That…” season 2 premieres June 22.