A lot has changed for Rihanna over the past couple of years.

The singer took to Twitter to share some throwback snaps of herself wearing a “Use a condom” oversized T-shirt.

Obviously, since the shots were taken, RiRi has had one adorable baby boy — 1-year-old RZA — and has another child on the way with boyfriend A$AP Rocky.

Rihanna posted multiple photos in the same shirt, alongside the caption: “This shirt is old…” and the eyes emoji.

She also tagged her Savage x Fenty brand’s Twitter account.

Rihanna announced she and Rocky were expecting their second child during her Super Bowl performance back in February.

She told ET at the Met Gala last month that her pregnancy is “so different” this time around.

“It’s so different from the first one,” Rihanna shared. “No cravings. Tons of nausea. Everything’s different, but I’m enjoying it.”

She added, “I feel good. I feel energetic.”