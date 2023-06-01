Jenna Ortega’s mother posted about the risks of lung cancer in response to widely shared images of the star smoking on Wednesday.

Ortega, 20, was spotted smoking cigarette in London earlier this week in photos that soon went viral, obtained by The Sun. Many on social media criticized the actress’ smoking, with some raising concerns for her health.

Her mother, Natalie, took to Instagram on Tuesday to seemingly share her thoughts on her daughter smoking. She published a number of posts that cautioned about the risks of smoking in a now-deleted Instagram Story that was re-posted on Twitter.

Her first post was a meme featuring Gollum from “The Lord of the Rings,” along with the caption: “Don’t believe those lies about cigarettes being bad for you. I’ve been smoking for most my 21 years and I feel great!”

Jenna ortega’s mom is sending shots at her own daughter about smoking via her instagram story ain’t no way 😭 pic.twitter.com/NHeSXy2PXD — ☀️ (@wstgoat7) May 31, 2023

Following a series posts illustrating the diseases and “repulsive” odor associated with smoking, Natalie concludes her Story with a poignant quote about motherhood. The post read, “The role of a mother transcends time. She perpetually harbors concerns for her children, even as they mature and have families of their own.”

Natalie’s Story caught the attention of many fans, with one writing: “Jenna Ortega’s mom is sending shots at her own daughter about smoking via Instagram story ain’t no way.”

Jenna is the fourth-born of six children. Her siblings are Isaac, Mariah, Mia, Aaliyah and Markus (the latter of whom are twins).

Ortega has acted in “Scream VI” and hosted “Saturday Night Live” since taking on the role of Wednesday Addams in Netflix’s “Wednesday.” She was just cast in a role alongside Michael Keaton in the upcoming “Beetlejuice” sequel.