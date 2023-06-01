Al Pacino apparently didn’t believe he could still be a new father.

Earlier this week, it was revealed that the 83-year-old actor is expecting a new baby with 29-year-old girlfriend Noor Alfallah, but TMZ reports that he wanted a DNA test.

Sources told the outlet that Pacino was “shocked” at the news that he had gotten Alfallah pregnant, and that he didn’t know she was expecting until about two months ago.

The sources explained that the actor initially doubted that the baby was his and asked for a DNA test to confirm the paternity.

Alfallah reportedly went ahead with the test, which confirmed that Pacino is indeed the baby’s father.

The new child will be Pacino’s fourth. He also shares 33-year-old daughter Julie Marie with ex-girlfriend Jan Tarrant, and 22-year-old twins Anton and Olivia with ex Beverly D’Angelo