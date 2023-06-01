Kate Bosworth and Justin Long skipped the pomp and circumstance.

On Wednesday, Page Six reported that the couple tied the knot at the Rockaway Hotel in New York earlier this month, and now a source has given People more details about the wedding.

“After they got engaged, Kate couldn’t wait to marry Justin. She knew that she never wanted a big wedding. She just cared about being married,” the source said.

“They kept talking about eloping,” they added. “They ended up having an impromptu and casual wedding a few weeks ago. It was perfect. She is thrilled to be married to Justin.”

Reps for the couple have not responded to requests for comment about the wedding.

Bosworth confirmed that she and Long were engaged in an episode of the “Life Is Short with Justin Long” podcast back in April.

“I thought it was the most romantic and honest and loving proposal,” she said at the time, adding that it “connected to something very, very deeply, profoundly personal that we were going through — like, a real life change — and so it came out in a very organic way.”

Long let slip in a May 9 episode of the podcast that the couple had tied the knot, referring to Bosworth as “my now-wife.

The couple first sparked rumours that they were in a relationship in March 2022.