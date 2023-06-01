With the publication of Forbes‘ list of America’s richest self-made women this year, superstars Rihanna, Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Taylor Swift and Beyoncé have topped the charts.

With a “self-made score” of 10, Rihanna is in first place, coming in at No. 20. The “Umbrella” singer is estimated to have a net worth of $1.4 billion, which Forbes attributes to her success in both music and cosmetics.

With a “self-made score” of 8, Swift ranks No. 34. The vocalist of “All Too Well” is estimated to have a net worth of $740 million per Forbes. The majority of the sum comes from her record-breaking album sales and high demand for tour tickets.

Beyoncé, whose famous Renaissance World Tour is presently in its European leg, comes in at No. 48 with a “self-made score” of 8. According to Forbes, Queen Bey’s projected $540 million net worth is the result of her three decades of musical glory.

Oprah is ranked number 13 on Forbes‘ list of the richest self-made women, followed by Kim Kardashian at number 21, Kylie Jenner at number 38, Madonna at number 45, Céline Dion at number 56, Dolly Parton at number 59, Reese Witherspoon at number 59, Barbra Streisand at number 61, Serena Williams at number 89, and Shonda Rhimes at number 96.