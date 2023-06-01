Click to share this via email

Prince William and Kate Middleton attended a very special wedding on Thursday.

The Prince and Princess of Wales headed to Jordan to see Crown Prince Hussein tie the knot with Rajwa Alseif.

The couple married in an Islamic ceremony at Zahran Palace. It’ll then be followed by a reception at Al Husseiniya Palace with over 1,700 guests.

Kate donned a pink patterned gown by Elie Saab for the outing, while William looked dapper in a navy suit, pale blue tie and white shirt.

The British royals had a chat with the parents of the groom, King Abdullah II and Queen Rania, when they arrived, People reported, before greeting the newlyweds after the ceremony.

The Prince and Princess of Wales have arrived in Jordan ahead of Crown Prince Hussein’s wedding to Rajwa Alseif.

King Abdullah II and Queen Rania had been guests at King Charles’ coronation on May 6.

William and Kate were two of many royals at Thursday’s bash, with guests including William’s cousin Princess Beatrice with her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

#NEW Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have arrived at Zaharan Palace for the wedding of Crown Prince Al Hussein and Rajwa Al Saif 🇯🇴 pic.twitter.com/6FtUUOMmxu — CoutureAndRoyals (@CoutureRoyals) June 1, 2023

Royals including Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark, Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel of Sweden, Princess Hisako of Japan and Princess Tsuguko, Crown Prince Haakon of Norway, King Philippe and Princess Elisabeth of Belgium and King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima of the Netherlands were also among attendees, according to People.

William previously visited Jordan back in 2018, with Hussein showing him to the Jerash archaeological site.

The Prince even stood in the same spot where his wife was pictured, aged 4, when her family lived in Jordan.