Some feelings are going to be hurt on the new season of “Never Have I Ever”.

With the final season of the Netflix show premiering next week, ET Canada’s Keshia Chanté sat down with stars Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Jaren Lewison and Darren Barnet to talk about what’s in store.

Of course, at the top of fans’ minds is who Ramakrishnan’s Devi will end up with in her love triangle between Ben, played by Lewison, and Paxton, played by Barnet.

Asked if fans will be satisfied by the conclusion to the love triangle, Lewison joked, “I mean, depends who you like!”

“To each their own,” Ramakrishnan added.

“I don’t know if there’s a way to satisfy,” Barnet admitted.

“No, like, there’s no way,” Ramakrishnan jumped in. “There’s no way to satisfy everyone.”

Barnet continued, “The triangle is too set in stone. So there’s very divided fronts on this.”

“There are parts of the fandom that will be really excited,” Lewison explained, “and parts that will probably be in some slight despair.“

At which point Ramakrishnan offered a message to fans: “Suck it up, buttercup!”

“Oh my god,” Lewison laughed.

“It’s done!” she responded. “It’s done. We can’t change it. So, tough love.”

“Never Have I Ever” season 4 premieres June 8 on Netflix.