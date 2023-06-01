Raquel Leviss is telling her side of the story.

On Wednesday, part 2 of the three-part “Vanderpump Rules” reunion aired, and Leviss sat down for a one-on-one with Andy Cohen to talk about her affair with co-star Tom Sandoval.

READ MORE: Tom Sandoval Caught Calling Raquel Leviss Despite Split Rumours

“Things started getting more romantic after this girl’s trip that I went on,” she recalled of how the affair began last year.

Cohen asked if Sandoval had “made you feel special,” to which she said, “Yeah, he made me feel heard and seen. And those are feelings that I haven’t really felt maybe ever the way that he was seeing ever.”

“How did you envision that this was going to play out with Ariana, did you think that there was a path forward for the two of you?” the “Watch What Happens Live” host asked.

“I think I was living in my own little reality hoping that it would work out,” Leviss told him.

Cohen also brought up the “many signs” that Sandoval’s girlfriend at the time, Ariana Madix, ignored while the affair was carrying on.

“It’s interesting because Tom said to me that he felt like … Maybe she knows but she’s in denial about this somehow,” he said.

“It seemed that way,” Leviss agreed. “She never pressed about it. She never confronted me about it. From what I know what Tom has told me, she didn’t question him too much about it just believed like at face value what he would tell her.”

“That kind of sounds like you’re blaming her,” Cohen pushed back.

“At the time, I think that was my mindset,” she explained. “And I now I know that she really did want to know, and it was very deceitful. I’m very ashamed of it.”

READ MORE: Tom Sandoval Has Scheduled Call With Raquel Leviss As She Remains In Mental Health Facility

Asked about her conversation with Madix after the affair was exposed, Leviss said, “It was a lot of pain that I felt from her. She begged me to tell her when it all happened. And at this point we were going to tell her, we just wanted to get our story straight, basically because he felt like it would hurt her if she knew how long this has been going on.”

“So by getting your story straight, you were going to maybe truncate how long it had been going on or something?” Cohen asked for clarification, and Leviss admitted that had been the plan, though she chose to be honest.

“I told her the truth,” Leviss said. “And she said, ‘Thank you for telling me because Tom would have never told me the truth.'”