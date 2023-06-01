Click to share this via email

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have finally found their dream home.

After two years of looking, the pair sealed the deal on an incredible $60 million USD home in Beverly Hills, TMZ reported.

Lopez and Affleck — who tied the knot last summer — were said to have paid $60,850,000 in cash, with the deal taking just one week to complete.

TMZ pointed out the property — that boasts 12 bedrooms, 24 bathrooms and 15 fireplaces — had been listed back in 2018 for a whopping $135,000,000, before the price dropped to $75 million this year.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s new $60 million home. — Image credit: Spalsh

The home comes complete with a cinema, wine room, whiskey lounge and a spa with a hair and nail salon, as well as a sauna and massage room.

The property also includes a separate, 5,000-square-foot sports facility, boasting an indoor pickleball court, boxing ring and sports lounge.

There’s even a two bedroom guard house in the estate, which is double-gated.

Numerous items of furniture and belongings were already seen in the driveway on move in day this week.

The purchase comes after Lopez and Affleck pulled out of buying a $34.5 million mansion in the Pacific Palisades neighbourhood of Los Angeles earlier this year.

Sources told TMZ in March that the pair were meant to close escrow, but pulled out just before.