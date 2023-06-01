One week before what would have been his 52nd birthday, the Hollywood Walk of Fame will honour Tupac Shakur with a coveted star.

The late rapper, who released 11 studio albums and sold 75 million records by age 25, was gunned down in 1996 in Las Vegas in an unsolved drive-by shooting. His sister, Sekyiwa Shakur, will accept the honorary star on his behalf.

In a recent press release on Wednesday, Ana Martinez, a producer of the Walk of Fame, raved about Shakur’s remarkable impact on the hip-hop genre and music industry.

“This iconic artist has continued to be part of the zeitgeist for decades after his passing and will continue to be an important cultural figure for many years to come,” said Martinez, according to the Los Angeles Times.

“Surely, as one of L.A.’s own, Tupac’s star will be added to the list of most visited stars.”

Shakur’s impact musical impact heavily touched on themes of police brutality and racism. He was raised by Afeni Shakur, a Black Panther activist who passed in 2016.

Other stars joining Shakur in 2023’s newest additions to the Walk of Fame include Uma Thurman and Paul Walker.