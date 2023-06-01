Dwayne Johnson in "The Fate of the Furious"

It’s the return of The Rock.

On Thursday, Universal announced that Dwayne Johnson is officially coming back to the “Fast and Furious” franchise to star in a new film that’s not exactly a sequel or a spin-off.

After showing up for a surprise tease at the end of the recently released “Fast X”, the studio revealed that Johnson will star in a new movie written by frequent franchise collaborator Chris Morgan.

The untitled new entry won’t be a sequel to the 2019 spin-off “Hobbs & Shaw”, but won’t be “Fast 11” either.

Instead the film is described as being more like “Fast X.5”, continuing the events of the most recent sequel, and leading in to the next one.

Johnson first joined the blockbuster franchise in 2011’s “Fast Five”, and went on to appear in the next three sequels, as well as the spin-off co-starring Jason Statham.

He did not appear in “F9” amid reports of a feud with Diesel.