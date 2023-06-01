As the storm of controversy rages on over Matty Healy’s interview on “The Adam Friedland Show”, Azealia Banks is joining in the chorus of criticism against the 1975 frontman.

Healy, who is rumoured to be dating pop royalty Taylor Swift, has been caught in the crossfires of social media in recent months after he laughed at jokes saying the rising rapper Ice Spice sounds like an “Inuit Spice Girl” and a “chubby Chinese lady” while appearing on Friedland’s talk show.

Banks, who is never one to hold back, scorched the “Love It If We Made It” singer on her Instagram Story: “Does Matt Healy know that no one actually thinks The 1975 make good music and that he’s a lame poser with a trash cliche band name that actually means nothing.”

Azealia Banks defending Ice Spice against The 1975’s Matt Healy via Instagram Stories pic.twitter.com/Yvrab0Vneb — Azealia Banks News (@AzealiaNews) May 30, 2023

“He’s clearly so pressed that a Black girl who knows nothing about him or his music is making more moves and money than him. Does he know that Black women are more coveted [in] todays industry because there’s BIG BUSINESS in female rap. He is so obviously weak in the knees, thin-jawed and drug addicted that it’s easy to catch his crusty ass lackin.”

Banks further roasted Healy as “not a star, nor are you good at whatever this crappy ass mid-2000; ‘s indie Pitchfork darling fantasy you’re trying to sell.” She compared Ice Spice’s recent chart-topping success to him, saying “the 1975 is on nobody’s radar babe, maybe fat emo teenagers but no we are not checkin for you boo.”

Azealia Banks defending Ice Spice against The 1975’s Matt Healy via Instagram Stories, continued pic.twitter.com/6DfvLNmoye — Azealia Banks News (@AzealiaNews) May 30, 2023

Banks, who also described herself as a “music connoisseur” during the rant, warned Swift that Healy was a “full incel”, he would “give her scabies” and that he needed to “wash [his] d**k.”

In an interview with The New Yorker, Healy addressed the Ice Spice podcast controversy earlier this week. “Nobody is sitting there at night slumped at their computer, and their boyfriend comes over and goes, ‘What’s wrong, darling?’ and they go, ‘It’s just this thing with Matty Healy.’ That doesn’t happen.”