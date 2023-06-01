Things seem to be looking hopeful for Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox.

Following split rumours earlier this year, Kelly and Fox have reportedly been trying to patch things up.

“They’ve been in serious couples therapy and have also been seeing a spiritual healer,” a source told US Weekly. “They’ve come a long way. Friends think they will make it through and [eventually] start planning their wedding again.”

The couple, who were engaged in January 2022, had planned to wed in October 2023, according to the source, but their wedding ended up “getting delayed indefinitely.” Currently, the insider said, they are “hoping for 2024.”

Fox hinted at issues in a cryptic Instagram post and fans speculated that Kelly had been cheating on her. However, later Fox denied all the rumors through her Instagram story, writing:

“There has been no third party interference in this relationship of any kind. That includes, but is not limited to … actual humans, DMs, AI bots or succubus demons.”

The two had put a hold on the wedding prep but recently, as per the source, Kelly and Fox are trying to mend things.