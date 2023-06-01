Amber Heard has confirmed she’s moved to Madrid in her first Spanish-speaking interview since her very public legal battle with ex-husband Johnny Depp.

In a video shared on TikTok, the “Aquaman” star speaks fluent Spanish with reporters outside her Madrid home, where she now resides with her 2-year-old daughter, Oonagh Paige.

“Amber, how is your new life here in Madrid?” the reporter inquires in the clip. Heard replies in Spanish: “I love Spain, so much.”

When queried about her future in the Spanish capital, Heard enthusiastically replies: “Yes, I hope so. Yes, yes, I love living here.”

As she bids farewell to the reporters, the Texas native mentions having “film projects” underway. When asked about attending the Cannes Film Festival, where her ex-husband Johnny Depp recently made a red carpet return and received a 7-minute standing ovation for his performance in “Jeanne du Barry”, she simply responds: “I move on. That’s life.”

Heard made the giant leap to Spain after dominating headlines for months last year for her defamation trial with Depp. Her ex-husband sued Heard for $50 million over a 2018 op-ed she wrote in the Washington Post that implied she was a victim of domestic abuse.

Though she did not name Depp, he claimed her allegations have made it difficult for the actor to land movie roles. In June 2022, the jury determined Heard defamed Depp on all three counts and awarded him $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages. Heard was awarded $2 million in compensatory damages.

Despite speculation that the actress has quit Hollywood, her character Mera reportedly appeared in the latest “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” trailer at CinemaCon 2023.