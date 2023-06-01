Billy Joel will complete his 10-year tenure at New York’s Madison Square Garden in July 2024.

The Piano Man broke the news on Thursday that his current series of monthly performances will conclude after his 150th performance at the storied venue.

The Bronx-born artist made the shocking disclosure after listing his Long Island house, where he has lived for many years, for $49 million. After the lengthy residency expires, it’s unknown if he’ll stay in New York permanently; according to the listing agent, Joel intends to spend more time at his Florida residence.

“I’m kind of flabbergasted that it lasted as long as it did. My team tells me that we could continue to sell tickets, but ten years, 150 shows – all right already!” said Joel during a press conference that saw him get emotional.

“I do remember the first time we played Madison Square Garden, it was the pinnacle of my career. I thought, ‘My God, I’m headlining Madison Square Garden.’ Everybody in the world knows when you play The Garden, it’s not just New York. To our audience, I want to thank them for coming to our shows for this long. It’s hard to end, even at 150 lifetime shows. I just want to thank everyone for the wonderful thing that’s happened here.”

“Billy Joel’s franchise run has made history – not only for Madison Square Garden, but also for the music industry overall,” said James L. Dolan, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, MSG Entertainment. “150 sold out lifetime shows is a remarkable achievement, and speaks to Billy’s extraordinary talent, beloved catalog, and dedicated fanbase. Billy always has a home here at MSG even though the residency is coming to an end with his 150th lifetime performance.”

Joel’s consistently sold-out residency began in 2014, and he now holds the record for the most consecutive performances in the most renowned venue in the world.

Since 2014, he has played a show at the Garden every month for 90 straight performances.

Joel is one of the most recognizable performers in the world. In December 2013, he was honoured with a Kennedy Centre Honour, one of the country’s highest cultural honours.

Along with six Grammy Awards, Joel has won various industry honours, including a Tony Award for “Movin’ Out,” a Broadway musical based on his songs. He has also been inducted into the Songwriter’s Hall of Fame and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.