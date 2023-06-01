Raquel Leviss’ future on “Vanderpump Rules” remains uncertain following the explosive aftermath of her cheating scandal with costar Tom Sandoval.

In a clip from Peacock’s highly anticipated extended version of the “Vanderpump Rules” season 10 reunion, which premiered on Thursday, June 1, host Andy Cohen confronted Raquel, 28, about her potential return to the show, questioning whether her parents’ intervention would influence her decision amid the intense public backlash.

In the candid one-on-one interview, Leviss confessed to the Bravo executive producer: “I don’t know. It is in question right now. I want to.”

Although the reunion footage was filmed in March, fellow “Vanderpump” star Charli Burnett has recently revealed some juicy info on the upcoming season.

“[Sandoval and Raquel] need the money now. They need the cheque since they have no endorsements,” Charli, 26, said while making a stop by the “The Viall Files” podcast. “I think the only reason not is Raquel’s parents may intervene and not allow her to.”

Burnett continued spilling the tea on Leviss’ inner circle in the post-scandal aftermath: “They have said comments to us or even to me. [They have told me], ‘She’s not doing this anymore.’ Yes, they 100 per cent [have influence over her].”

Raquel’s journey unfolded in the spotlight during season 10, with her split from James Kennedy taking center stage. After brief connections with Peter Madrigal and Oliver Saunders, she found romance with Tom Schwartz in August 2022.

As on-screen drama ensued, it was revealed in March that Tom Sandoval, 40, ended things with Ariana Madix due to his secret relationship with Raquel.