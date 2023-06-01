The iconic Samantha Jones is officially back, at least for a cameo.

Kim Cattrall, 66, confirmed the news of her return as iconic sex-positive publicist Samantha Jones in the second season of “And Just Like That…” through an Instagram post, cleverly tying it to Pride celebrations with a cheeky “Happy Pride” caption.

Cattrall’s anticipated return to “And Just Like That…” is said to be a one-off cameo featuring a phone conversation between Samantha and Carrie in the season 2 finale.

“And Just Like That…” confronted Cattrall’s absence in season 1, explaining Samantha’s rift with Carrie and her move to London. While Samantha remains part of the show off-screen, Cattrall’s return on camera was not anticipated. However, according to Variety, HBO’s Casey Bloys contacted Cattrall, paving the way for her cameo in Season 2.

The show’s spin-off series, “And Just Like That…”, premiered in 2021 with the iconic cast navigating their 50s, addressing diversity issues, and introducing the new character Che Diaz. Cattrall’s decision not to reprise Samantha Jones stemmed from a desire to move on and explore new chapters in her life, as she expressed in a candid interview with Piers Morgan in 2017.

In a 2019 Mail Online interview, Cattrall vowed to “never” appear in another “SATC” movie, ruling out any hope for a return to the franchise.

“Never. It’s a no from me,” she said at the time, inferring that her decision stemmed from a well-publicized feud with former co-star Sarah Jessica Parker, who plays Carrie Bradshaw. “You learn lessons in life and my lesson is to do work with good people and try and make it fun.”

The highly-anticipated Season 2 of “And Just Like That…” hits screens on Thursday, June 22, and fans can look forward to Cattrall’s special appearance coming in August.