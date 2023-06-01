‍While Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Kroy Biermann are going through a seemingly messy divorce, they both appear to be showing up for their children.

According to multiple reports, Kim completed a four-hour online parenting class on May 25 in Georgia and submitted her certificate of completion to the Navigating Family Change Seminar. The 45-year-old Real Housewives of Atlanta alum and 37-year-old former NFL pro are parents to Kroy, 11, Kash, 10, and twins, Kaia and Kane, 9, as well as Kim’s oldest daughters, Brielle, 26, and Ariana, 21, whom Kroy adopted during their marriage.

And while Kim is completing a parenting course, Kroy is paying tribute to their six children on Instagram. Earlier this week, he shared the quote, “When I look back on my life, I see pain, mistakes, and heartache. When I look in the mirror, I see strength, learned lessons, and pride in myself.”

He added on to the message in his caption, writing, “Great memories with all 6 of my kids as well! One day at a time…”

This month, both Kim and Kroy filed for divorce after 11 years of marriage. In his filing, Kroy wrote that he and Kim are in a “bona fide state of separation” and that their marriage is “irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation.”

Kroy is seeking temporary and permanent sole legal and sole physical custody of the couple’s four minor children. He is also seeking child support, the property he came into the marriage with, and permanent possession of his and Kim’s home. Kroy additionally requests that all debts and obligations during the course of the marriage be divided equally.

As for Kim, who listed April 30 as the date of separation, she is seeking joint legal and primary physical custody of the children, as well as temporary and permanent child support. She is also asking for alimony, and argues that she is “dependent upon Kroy” for financial “support and maintenance.”

ET previously confirmed that despite their split, Kim and Kroy are still living together in the same Atlanta, Georgia, home that was taken off the auction block due to foreclosure just two months ago. In addition to house troubles, it was also reported by TMZ that they owe the IRS more than $1 million.

But the drama doesn’t stop there. In court docs obtained by ET, Kroy is alleging that Kim presented a “very troubling” gambling problem over the course of their marriage, which he claims accelerated in the months leading up to their split. He is claiming that in addition to financially devastating their family, Kim is so consumed with online gambling that she is unable to properly care for their children and he is concerned for their safety and well-being.

He also shows a bank statement from the couple’s joint account from the month of April, which appears to have had over $127,000 in deposits at the beginning of the month, and by the end, was left with $760.

Kroy is asking for Kim to be psychologically evaluated to determine “any underlying mental issues” that he believes have manifested through his ex-wife’s alleged gambling problem and other “behaviors indicative of additional addiction issues.” Kroy is also asking that Kim pay for the evaluation and any other treatment, and make the results available to the court as well as him and his legal team.

For Kim’s part, she has requested that her estranged husband undergo an evaluation of his own, and has filed a motion for Kroy to be drug tested. Per the docs obtained by ET on May 17, Kim claims she’s seen Kroy “smoking marijuana” and also has “serious concerns” for the safety and well-being of their children.

Kim requested the drug testing be at Kroy’s expense, including a five-panel hair follicle drug screening. She is also asking that Kroy not cut or remove any of his hair until the screening is completed.

