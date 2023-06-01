Harrison Ford has opened up about an on-set conflict he had with Brad Pitt.

The two Hollywood powerhouses clashed on the set of 1997’s “The Devil’s Own” while developing the screenplay and exploring their respective character development.

Ford, 80, delved into the complicated situation in a new profile published by Esquire on Wednesday, where he described Pitt, 59, as a “really decent guy.”

“Brad developed the script. Then they offered me the part. I saved my comments about the character and the construction of the thing — I admired Brad. First of all, I admire Brad. I think he’s a wonderful actor. He’s a really decent guy,” recounted the “Star Wars” actor.

“But we couldn’t agree on a director until we came to Alan Pakula, who I had worked with before [on 1990’s “Presumed Innocent“] but Brad had not. Brad had this complicated character, and I wanted a complication on my side so that it wasn’t just a good-and-evil battle. And that’s when I came up with the bad-shooting thing.”

The tumultuous journey of “The Devil’s Own” involved a series of screenwriters, from Kevin Jarre to David Aaron Cohen, Vincent Patrick, Terry George and Robert Mark Kame.

Despite the tense creative disagreements between the two Oscar-nominated titans, Ford still holds the film in high regard, describing the experience as “complicated.”

“I worked with a writer — but then all the sudden we’re shooting and we didn’t have a script that Brad and I agreed on. Each of us had different ideas about it. I understand why he wanted to stay with his point of view, and I wanted to stay with my point of view — or I was imposing my point of view, and it’s fair to say that that’s what Brad felt. It was complicated. I like the movie very much. Very much.”