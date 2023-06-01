Zendaya is making waves on social media with an adorable seaside birthday tribute to Tom Holland.

As Gemini season rolls in, Holland, who recently celebrated over a year of sobriety, marks his 27th birthday.

The actor made a splash at the sea where his “Spider-Man” co-star and Emmy-winning girlfriend, Zendaya, shared snaps of his birthday beach day to her Instagram Story.

Tom Holland — Photo: @zendaya/Instagram Story

The first pic showcased Holland with his head halfway underwater as he created a heart with his hands in the air, which Zendaya, 26, filled in with a red heart emoji.

The second Insta-photo showcased Holland smiling with the waves behind him. He also shared pics of himself geared up in a helmet, goggles and swimsuit in his own birthday post, where he thanked fans for their sweet wishes in the caption.

“Thank you for all the wonderful birthday messages. A gift from me to you. I thought I’d share possibly the sexiest picture ever taken of me! #sexyiestmanalive,” quipped the star in the caption.



Fans rolled into the comment section with a string of playful jokes: “Where can we get the outfit?” wrote one user.

“spiderman in a helmet? there’s a sight you never thought you’d see” pointed out another fan.

Amy Pascal, one of the producers for “Spide-Man”, recently confirmed that a fourth installment for the blockbuster franchise starring Zendaya and Holland is in the works.