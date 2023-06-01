Camille Vasquez, the legal ally who stood by Johnny Depp’s side throughout his high-profile trial against Amber Heard, has cemented a bond with the actor beyond the courtroom.

One year after the Virginia defamation trial, where her client Depp emerged in the jury’s favour, Vasquez reveals to People that she and their legal team, including Benjamin Chew, maintain a steady flow of frequent text messages with the 59-year-old actor.

Vasquez, 38, shared that the last she spoke to the star over the phone was “probably a few months ago, but we text often.”

“There’s a group of us that texts with him and we send emails, obviously congratulating him on the success that he’s had in the last year. He has a big birthday coming up, so I’m sure he’ll be celebrating — foot up because, as you’ve seen, probably, reported in the news, unfortunately, our guy got a fracture in, I believe, his ankle,” she shared with the mag.

Vasquez, who shot to popularity across social media for her commanding courtroom presence and sharp interrogation style, says their team was nicknamed ‘The Black Pearl’ during the trial, a wink to Depp’s iconic “Pirates of the Caribbean” role.

“I’m so proud of the work we did, and it wasn’t just me; this is a tremendous team with mostly associates that worked their little tail feathers off to do the job that we were able to do,” continues the Vasquez. “We were such a team and we’re still so united and we care about one another.”

Since the Depp trial dominated the headlines last year, Vasquez’s career has skyrocketed, tackling numerous high-profile cases and securing a role as a legal analyst at NBC News. She recently represented NBA player Richaun Holmes and Latin pop star Gloria Trevi and achieved a courtroom victory with “Yellowstone” star Q’orianka Kilcher.