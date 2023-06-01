Every couple needs a friend like Selena Gomez in their corner.

During a recent interview on Wondermind, where Gomez holds the position of Chief Impact Officer, the actress delved into a discussion with newlyweds Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz-Beckham, covering topics such as living under constant scrutiny, managing anxiety and the depth of their friendship.

During the conversation, the “Only Murders in the Building” star, 30, highlighted the significance of surrounding oneself with people who are “like-minded” and “love you for you”, which is why she feels a strong connection to Nicola, 28, and Brooklyn, 24.

READ MORE: Hayley Kiyoko On Possible Collaboration With Selena Gomez: ‘I’m Going To Keep Hitting Her Up’

“Our throuple! I love you so much. Selena, we love you so much, you have no idea,” Nicola expressed in response to Gomez’s kind words.

“Also, I think we speak the same love language where it’s like, we never really go out in LA, we are with our six dogs now, we’re always working or with the dogs,” she added.

“And when we’re hanging out, it’s always like sleeping over with Gracie and Brooklyn’s cooking, we’re watching a movie — and that’s the best.”

READ MORE: Selena Gomez Appears To Shout At Security Guard At Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ Show In Paris

In March, during an appearance on “The Jennifer Hudson Show”, the “Cookin’ with Brooklyn” star showered praise on Gomez, describing her as a “very sweet girl.”

“Selena says we’re a throuple. She’s such a sweetheart,” Beckham remarked, expressing his fondness for Gomez. “I love when my wife makes new friends, especially really great friends. We all get along.”