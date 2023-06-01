Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders are officially paw-rents.

Davidson, 29, and Sui Wonders, 27, are ready to embark on the next chapter of their relationship, as they were recently captured on video purchasing a new dog from Citipups.

On Wednesday, the New York-based pet store took to its Instagram Story to share a video of the new couple at the store’s counter, eagerly filling out paperwork as they prepared to bring home their new furry companion.

Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders — Photo: @citipupsnyc/Instagram Story

In the closing seconds of the clip, Sui Wonders, who recently described her relationship with Davidson as “sacred”, joyfully embraces her partner, wrapping her arms around his neck in sheer excitement.

On May 21, the couple made a visit to the shop and left with an absolutely adorable cava-poo puppy, as confirmed by Citipups to TMZ.

Their precious pooch, a 2-and-a-half-month-old boy from a reputable breeder, is said to have been Davidson’s favourite as soon as he laid eyes on it. It remains unknown if the furry friend is solely the “SNL” alum or shared between the couple.

Following the heartbreaking loss of his beloved dog, Henry, the “King of Staten Island” star will surely find solace in the company of a new four-legged friend.

Davidson’s and Sui Wonder’s paths first intertwined in 2021 while making “Bodies, Bodies ” before making things official earlier this year.