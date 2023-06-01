Click to share this via email

A household mould infestation won’t stop Tori Spelling and her family from shining under the spotlight at a premiere.

Spelling, 50, accompanied by her 14-year-old daughter Stella McDermott and 11-year-old daughter Hattie McDermott, enjoyed a heartwarming mother-daughter outing as they attended the “Cruel Summer” premiere in Los Angeles on Wednesday despite battling a “next-level” mould infestation at home.

The “Beverly Hills, 90210” alum dazzled in a stunning ensemble of black and red ruched crop top, perfectly complemented by a long, leather maroon skirt.

Tori Spelling — Photo: Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic

Her daughters exuded pure joy as they joined their mother at the Grace E. Simons Lodge to celebrate the second season of “Cruel Summer” on Freeform.

Keeping it casual yet stylish, Stella opted for a black sweater featuring the phrase ‘The Mayfair Group’ paired with black mini shorts and vibrant green Converse sneakers. Meanwhile, her younger sister Hattie looked charming in a pink and white tee, a black skirt, and colourful Nike sneakers.

The glamorous outing comes as the family discovered “extreme” mould within their rental home, causing Spelling and her kids to be hospitalized after experiencing on-and-off symptoms of mould illness for months.

“Our family needs help,” Tori Spelling candidly shared on her Instagram Story, reaching out to her followers in search of a “major great MOLD lawyer.”