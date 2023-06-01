Click to share this via email

Hailey Bieber is taking ‘Wellness Wednesday’ to the next level.

The 26-year-old model stunned in a neon green sports bra as she indulged in a refreshing routine, alternating between relaxing in a sauna and taking a daring cold plunge, all captured in a TikTok video shared on Wednesday.

Following the plunge, Bieber returned to the sauna, stylishly switching from gray sweats to black bikini bottoms while maintaining her vibrant green top.

She captioned the video with “sauna x cold plunge repeat 🤍✅,” accompanied by the infectious beats of “Private Landing (feat. Justin Bieber & Future)” by Don Toliver.

The beauty entrepreneur found herself on the receiving end of some major compliments in the comment section.

“She’s so pretty 😭” wrote one fan. “Queen 😍👑” exchanged another ecstatic social media user.

The video follows her most recent glamorous appearance at the U.K. launch of her Rhode skincare and beauty brand in London, where she wowed in a stunning silver sequin dress.

Last month, Rhode revealed plans to expand its shipping to the U.K. as part of a ‘Rhode world tour’ enabling customers to access its entire collection of glazed essentials.