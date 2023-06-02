A judge approved a settlement in the wrongful death lawsuit between Alec Baldwin and the family of late cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

The lawsuit — related to the fatal shooting of Hutchins on the set of the film “Rust” in Santa Fe, New Mexico in October 2021 — was approved on Thursday following a sequestered hearing regarding the settlement, according to a statement released by Barry Massey, Public Information Officer of the New Mexico Administrative Office of the Courts.

The details of the settlement, as well as documents and materials related to the settlement, have been sealed and are not available to the public.

Halyna Hutchins — Photo by Fred Hayes/Getty Images for SAGindie

The lawsuit was first filed in February 2022, on behalf of the late cinematographer’s husband, Matthew Hutchins, and their son, Andros. The following October, Matthew announced that a settlement had been reached, pending approval by the judge.

As part of the settlement, it was noted that “Rust” would resume filming with Matthew joining the production as an executive producer. Baldwin still faces a number of lawsuits stemming from the shooting, including from Hutchins’ family.

Filming on “Rust” resumed in Montana earlier this year, and wrapped in late May.

The fatal incident occurred during rehearsal on set when a revolver Baldwin was holding for the scene discharged, fatally striking Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza.

In April, special prosecutors dismissed the involuntary manslaughter charges they’d filed against Baldwin in February in connection to the shooting.

MORE FROM ET:

Alec Baldwin Marks ‘Rust’s Last Day of Filming, Says It’s ‘a Miracle’

Alec Baldwin Resumes ‘Rust’ Filming — See the Pic!

Alec Baldwin Praises His Wife and Lawyer After ‘Rust’ Charges Dropped

Alec Baldwin’s Wife Hilaria Pens Birthday Message Amid ‘Rust’ Case

‘Rust’ Shooting: Assistant Director Sentenced to 6 Months Probation