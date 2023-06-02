“One Tree Hill” fans are feeling the thirst.

In a post on her Instagram account, actress Sarah Roemer shared a shirtless video of her husband, Chad Michael Murray, that had the internet in a frenzy.

The video, set to The Beatles’ classic “Help”, features a very fit and very shirtless Murray closing a pair of sliding doors in front of him while mouthing, “Love you.”

There was no caption to go along with the video, but the commenters didn’t need one.

“Respectfully…….. DAMN 🔥,” wrote one fan.

“I am unalive,” said another, while someone else added, “Girl what are you trying to do to us.”

Another follower joked, “How are you still holding the phone?😂”

Murray and Roemer first met in 2014, filming the Crackle TV series “Chosen”, and evidently hit it off.

By January 2015, the couple had tied the knot, and their first child together, a baby boy, was born in May that year.

The couple welcomed their second child in 2017.

“For me, growing up with a single father most of my life, I never truly knew the importance of a mother until I had the honor of watching you carry this family on your back from that moment our son was born,” Murray wrote in a moving Instagram tribute to Roemer on Mother’s Day 2022.