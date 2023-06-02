Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar are firing back at “Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets”, the new Prime Video documentary series that delves into the controversial religious sect behind the scandal-plagued “19 Kids and Counting” family, whose hit TLC series was yanked from television as the shocking skeletons came tumbling out of their closet.

In a statement posted on the Duggars’ website, the couple slams the docuseries, which focuses on the nefarious agenda and rampant abuse within the Institute in Basic Life Principles (IBLF) as numerous former adherents — including their own daughter, Jill Duggar — recount their horror stories.

“The recent ‘documentary’ that talks about our family is sad because in it we see the media and those with ill intentions hurting people we love,” the statement begins.

“Like other families, ours too has experienced the joys and heartbreaks of life, just in a very public format. This ‘documentary’ paints so much and so many in a derogatory and sensationalized way because sadly that’s the direction of entertainment these days,” the Duggars continue.

“Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets” – Photo: Prime Video

“We have always believed that the best chance to repair damaged relationships, or to reconcile differences, is through love in a private setting,” the statement adds.

“We love every member of our family and will continue to do all we can to have a good relationship with each one,” the Duggars write, before concluding, “Through both the triumphs and the trials we have clung to our faith all the more and discovered that through the love and grace of Jesus, we find strength, comfort, and purpose.”

The four-part “Shiny Happy People” made its debut on Friday, June 2, ripping the lid off of the religious organization founded by Bill Gothard while also delving into the Duggar family’s own array of scandals, highlighting the family’s deep ties to Gothard and the IBLF.