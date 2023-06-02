Beanie Feldstein is married!

Last month, the “Booksmart” star and her longtime partner Bonnie-Chance Roberts tied the knot in a ceremony at Cedar Lakes Estate in the Hudson Valley.

“It is our happy place together,” Beanie told Vogue. “I grew up going to summer camp for ten years, and my parents and both sets of my grandparents met at summer camp, so camp is a lineage of love through the generations of my family. Even though we met in London and fell in love on a film set, to get married at a camp was a truly beautiful emotional homecoming.”

The magazine also shared photos from the weekend, including Feldstein and Roberts walking down the aisle as a married couple.

Also featured in the photos are celebrity guests like Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor, Kaitlyn Dever, Ben Platt, Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo and more.

Talking about writing their own vows, Feldstein said, “Reading them for the first time to each other surrounded by everyone we love was the most profound moment of our lives. It was genuinely the most magical, awe-inspiring moment of our lives.”

Along with attending the wedding, Platt also performed the couple’s first dance song.

“We just kept mouthing ‘I love you’ to him while he was singing,” Feldstein said of the performance. “It was such a special moment. And then we truly danced the night away in the barn — and then even more at the after-party in the treehouse.”

Feldstein and Roberts dated for four years before getting engaged in June of last year.