Nelly Furtado is returning to her man-eating ways.

Furtado — who dropped her smash hit “Maneater” back in 2006 — has now teamed up with producer Dom Dolla to release her new track “Eat Your Man”.

“I’ll eat your man, devour him whole,” the Canadian musician sings. “Licking my fingers, I’m in control.”

Dom Dolla and Nelly Furtado. — Photo credit @donslens

READ MORE: Nelly Furtado Says TikTok Helped Her Realize Her Legacy, Teases Comeback: ‘I’ve Recorded A Hundred Songs’

“Eat Your Man” references other Furtado hits such as “I’m Like a Bird” and “Say It Right”, and marks her first new track since releasing her 2017 album The Ride.

Furtado met Dolla at the Beyond The Valley Festival in Australia, with him saying in a statement: “Nelly first reached out to me after we were both booked to play Beyond The Valley Festival.

“She’d discovered my music not long before and was into what she heard. We immediately hit it off after hanging out and she mentioned that she was looking to start writing a bunch of new records and would love my input as a songwriter/producer. After a few days of writing she mentioned she would love to work on a club record together, and we began to put some ideas down.

“Not long after, ‘Eat Your Man’ was born. Nelly and I have since become really good friends – I even completed the mix down for this tune while house-sitting for her in LA. She’s the nicest pop star I’ve met thus far and is a joy to work with. The tune has since become a real moment in my DJ sets, I hope you guys like it as much as we do!”

READ MORE: Nelly Furtado And Charlotte Day Wilson Are Collaborating On New Music

Furtado added, “Meeting Dom has been an absolute blessing. We have a real creative synergy and trust when we work together – we hear music in a similar way and I am super inspired by his live shows. He’s reminded me how much fun music can be and for that I am grateful.”

After previously taking a break, Furtado returned to the stage as she joined Drake to kick off OVO Fest 2022 in Toronto last July.

The pair belted out her first smash hit “I’m Like a Bird”.