Harry Styles was one of the guests on the final episode of “The Late Late Show with James Corden”, but it’s now being revealed the One Direction alum wasn’t the only famous British bloke named Harry who was on hand for that historic taping.

In a new video from “The Late Late Show” documenting what went on behind the scenes during production of the show’s last-ever episode, Prince Harry is seen in the control room, watching the episode alongside executive producer Ben Winston.

In the brief clip, the Duke of Sussex hands Winston a drink, with a caption indicating that his visit to the show was a “surprise.”

Corden and Harry been friends for many years; not only did the late-night host and his wife, Julia Carey, attend Harry’s 2018 wedding to Meghan Markle, Corden also handled hosting duties at the reception.

In the acknowledgements in his memoir Spare, Corden is among those that Harry thanks “for their unwavering friendship and support,” along with Tyler Perry and Coldplay frontman Chris Martin.