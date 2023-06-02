Sharon Stone says she hasn’t had acting jobs since suffering a stroke 22 years ago.

The actress, 65, opened up about the impact the stroke and brain hemorrhage she suffered in 2001 had on her career as she spoke at The Hollywood Reporter’s Raising Our Voices luncheon gala Wednesday.

She shared, “I recovered for seven years, and I haven’t had jobs since.

“When it first happened, I didn’t want to tell anybody because you know if something goes wrong with you, you’re out. Something went wrong with me — I’ve been out for 20 years. I haven’t had jobs. I was a very big movie star at one point in my life.”

Stone — who nabbed an Oscar nomination for her role in 1995’s Casino — recalled of her career, “I broke a lot of glass ceilings on the top of my head.

“I want to tell you that it hurt. It hurt to get paid. It hurt to fight the studio heads. It hurt to make boundaries — boundaries about who could come in my trailer and what they could ask for; boundaries about the fact that I didn’t want to sign my contract in my makeup trailer on the day that I started a show.

“It hurt to say that I had, like any corporation, the opportunity to have my lawyer read my contract and that I didn’t have to start the show signing my unread contract in the makeup trailer.”

The “Basic Instinct” star admitted standing up for her herself “has caused me a lot of problems in the business” and has impacted which movies she’s been hired for in the past.