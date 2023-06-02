Pedro Pascal’s “daddy” phase might be at its limit.

In a new interview with Vanity Fair, Bella Ramsey shares their thoughts about the online discourse surrounding their “The Last of Us” co-star’s sex appeal.

For the past year or so, Pascal has been dubbed the internet’s “daddy” by fans of his acting and his looks.

Pascal himself has engaged with the label, joking to Vanity Fair last year that “daddy is a state of mind.”

But by March of this year, he appeared to be tiring of the “daddy” discourse, appearing uncomfortable when asked by a reporter on the red carpet to read some thirst tweets about him.

this is the worst thing I’ve ever seen pic.twitter.com/7npzBOqCxk — lauren (@djarinluck) March 1, 2023

Asked by Vanity Fair how they feel about the issue, Ramsey said, “I very much played into it at the beginning, but now I’m worried it’s gone too far. I don’t know whether he’s still loving it; I need to ask him. He’s a global phenomenon as he should be, because he’s pretty spectacular.”

Ramsey also talked about getting to star with Pascal on the hit HBO adaptation of the zombie video game series.

“I felt immediately at home on set. It’s the first time I ever felt I properly belonged somewhere. It wasn’t even like, ‘I want to do it forever’—I was like, ‘I have to.’ There’s no other option,” they said.