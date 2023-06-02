Click to share this via email

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi are celebrating their engagement.

The “Stranger Things” star and the 21-year-old son of Jon Bon Jovi recently threw a private engagement party with their family, posing for photos posted to Instagram.

Haistylist Peter Burkill shared photos from the party, with the couple posing together in front of a sign reading “Mr. and Mrs. Bongiovi.”

Makeup artist Buster Knight also shared photos of the bride-and-groom-to-be on Instagram, writing, “you two are so perfectly matched.”

Brown announced her engagement to Bongiovi in an Instagram post in April, posting a photo of her fiancé hugging her, while showing off her diamond ring.

“I’ve loved you 3 summers now, honey, I want ’em all,” she wrote in the caption, quoting Taylor Swift’s song “Lover”.

The couple first started dating in 2021 after connecting via social media.