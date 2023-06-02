Kelly Clarkson didn’t get a push present from her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock.

The singer was chatting to Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Carey Hart on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” about receiving gifts for having a baby, when she realized she didn’t get anything from Blackstock for giving birth to their kids; River, 8, and Remington, 7.

Clarkson admitted, “I didn’t get a present. Whatever. That should have been a red flag.”

The former couple filed for divorce in 2020 after tying the knot in 2013 and Clarkson has since spoken out about their split via her new music and latest album Chemistry, which is set to be released later this month.

Clarkson did say of the idea of a push present, “I honestly don’t know that he knew.”

As Chopra Jonas pointed out that “when you have a baby, you should get a gift,” Clarkson said she figured “the baby” was the gift, questioning whether you have to push or whether you’d still get a present for having a C-section.

The talk show host joked, “Screw you, Pink,” after Hart said he got her a motorcycle after she gave birth to their son Jameson in 2016.