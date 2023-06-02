Paris Hilton is dusting off her 2006 dance-floor hit “Star Are Blind”, and is joined by Kim Petras for an all-new version.

In her new version of the single, “Stars Are Blind (Paris’ Version)”, Petras lends guest vocals.

Petras also makes a vocal contribution at the end of the song, declaring, “I love you, Paris! You’re that b***h!”

Hilton and Petras have become good friends over the past few years, with Hilton making an appearance as a credit card-wielding fairy godmother in the music video for Petras’ 2018 single “I Don’t Want It All”.

“She has just been such a supportive person for me,” Petras told Bang Showbiz New Zealand last year.

“I mean, that music video that she’s in? I didn’t really have a budget, so her agreeing to be in it was amazing,” she added.

“I had, like, no followers, and I had no proof of concept,” Petras explained. “I had just put out a single, and ever since then she has just kind of been a little bit of a fairy godmother to me. She just really gets it and has been saying such nice things about my music and posting my music. I love her for that.”