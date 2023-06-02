Meet MND3GMA.

On Friday, the Toronto-based pop duo of “Gossip Girl” actress Jordan Alexander and model Sakina Garcia released their brand new single “Tayong Dalawa”.

The title of the song translates to “the two of us” in Tagalog, and the song tells the story of a pair of space creatures looking for love and connection.

“There are lots of amazing artists out there and this is our contribution to the genre. It’s pure and unique and most importantly, it’s our story. We can’t wait to share more of our world,” the duo said in a statement.

Along with the single, MND3GMA, pronounced “man-di-rig-ma,” are also releasing a music video for the song on June 5, directed by Filipino film industry rising star Elena Virata, and shot in Manila.

Best known for starring as Julien Calloway on “Gossip Girl”, Alexander has previously been an opening act for Khelani at 2018 Toronto Pride, and collaborated with Carly Rae Jepsen for a 2019 Pride performance.

Garcia, who found success as an actress and model in the Philippines, also has a background as a DJ.